Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.
Published - Dec 30, 2019 8:21 pm
Updated - Dec 30, 2019 8:21 pm
Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins end 2019 as number 1 Test batsman & bowler
- Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne has finished the year at a career-best fourth position while South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has moved into the top 10 of the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings in the latest update carried out on Monday.
- Labuschagne, who was ranked 110th at the start of the year, has moved up one slot after scores of 63 and 19 in the Melbourne Test against New Zealand, which Australia won by 247 runs to go 2-0 up in the three-match series.
- (Read more about the story)
India vs Australia: D’Arcy Short replaces Sean Abbott for ODI series
- Sean Abbott won’t be taking part in the upcoming ODI series versus India, starting January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
- The 27-year-old has developed a moderate side strain while representing the Sydney Sixers in the 2019-20 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).
- (Read more about the story)
‘It was a fair call’ – Rashid Khan reacts on umpire scratching his nose after raising his finger for LBWC
- On Sunday, in a Big Bash League 2019-20 match, a bizarre instance happened that hogged the spotlight as the umpire hilariously changed his decision.
- During the game between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades, bowler Rashid Khan appealed for leg before wicket against Beu Webster but the match official turned down the appeal in a funny fashion that left every player on the field dumbstruck.
- (Read more about the story)
India has put pressure on Bangladesh to not tour Pakistan: Pakistan Foreign Minister
- Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi feels India have put pressure on Bangladesh to not tour Pakistan for two Tests and three T20Is scheduled in January-February.
- Pakistan is trying hard to see international cricket return on its soil after it remained sidelined for a long time after the terror attack that targeted the Sri Lankan national side in Lahore in 2009.
- (Read more about the story)
Reports: Gautam Gambhir ready to take over as DDCA President if given a chance
- Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has always been vocal about the issues that have been happening in and around India.
- Whenever there is an issue, he takes to his official Twitter handle to raise his concern.
- (Read more about the story)
‘Did Shane Warne ever want rest and give Stuart MacGill a go?’ – Nathan Lyon denies resting for SCG Test
- Nathan Lyon has shut all down all the talks about him being rested for the third Test match against New Zealand in Sydney.
- The off-spinner rejected the former Australian spinner Shane Warne’s suggestion to do so in order to make space for Mitchell Swepson’s debut in Test cricket. Swepson has been included in the squad for the New Year Test as the surface is expected to turn.
- (Read more about the story)
Australia vs New Zealand: Will Somerville to replace injured Trent Boult in Kiwis squad
- New Zealand faced a couple of major blows during their ongoing Test series in Australia as pacers Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult have been ruled out of the tour because of injuries.
- The Kiwis have already lost the three-match series and will take on the hosts in the academic third match in Sydney starting January 3.
- (Read more about the story)
Not enough evidence against Krishmar Santokie, says BCB ACU
- The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB’s) anti-corruption unit has not found anything alarming against Sylhet Thunder’s West Indian pacer Krishmar Santokie for his suspicious wide and no-ball deliveries against Chattogram Challengers in the opening game of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
- The ACU has now closed the case after interrogating the left-arm pacer.
- (Read more about the story)
Reason why Tom Blundell sported multi-coloured batting grip at MCG
- Tom Blundell was the only New Zealand batsman who left the Melbourne Cricket Ground with his head held high on Sunday as Australia thrashed the Black Caps in the Boxing Day Test.
- The hosts beat New Zealand by 247 runs in the second Test to wrap up the three-match series by taking a 2-0 lead with a game to go. The hosts had previously won the series-opener by 296 runs in Perth.
- (Read more about the story)
‘It’s been frustrating’ – Joe Root after England end 2019 with yet another Test loss
- England ended the year 2019 with a painstaking defeat at the hands of South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
- The touring party was outsmarted by the hosts in all facets of the game as South Africa won the game by 107 runs and took the lead in the four-match Test series.
- (Read more about the story)
Yuzvendra Chahal has a hilarious reply to ICC’s post of Test rankings
- Yuzvendra Chahal is a humorous figure in the Indian cricket team.
- The leg-spinner is a happy-go-lucky character and always churns out rib-tickling jokes from time to time.
- (Read more about the story)
‘I still feel your presence’ – Rashid Khan remembers his father on first death anniversary
- Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan’s story is a real one from rags to riches, as he has become one of the most sought-after cricketers in the world in T20 leagues.
- From living in Pakistan in refugee camps to being picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 4 crores, the leggie has changed the life of not only himself but his family as well.
- (Read more about the story)
‘Idhar sab chole bhature kha lete’ – Bhuvan Bam to Virat Kohli, Anushka for holidaying in Switzerland
- South Africa witnessed a welcome change in their fortunes on the 22 yards before an otherwise ordinary year came to an end.
- Faf du Plessis’ side thrashed a formidable England side by 107 runs in the first of the four-Test series in Centurion to go 1-0 up.
- (Read more about the story)
Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and others respond to KL Rahul’s ‘Devi Prasad’ post with Athiya Shetty
- KL Rahul’s fate for Team India has changed a wee bit in the last couple of months. Shikhar Dhawan got injured ahead of the T20I and ODI series versus the West Indies.
- It turned out to be a chance for Rahul and he grabbed it with both hands.
- (Read more about the story)
