Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.
Published - Mar 9, 2020 8:10 pm
Updated - Mar 9, 2020 8:10 pm
IPL 2020 will not be postponed, confirms Sourav Ganguly
- The widespread Coronavirus has had a major impact on all the sporting events around the world. The virus, which was first found in China, has reached almost all the top countries and so far, 30+ cases have been recorded in India.
- Because this disease is contagious in nature, the organizers of IPL had been thinking to postpone the tournament so as to avoid the mass gathering of fans.
ICC announces the Best XI of Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 with only one Indian
- Five players from Australia’s victorious ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 squad have been named in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Team of the Tournament. Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt make the cut
- Four England players are selected after record-breaking tournaments. Players from India and South Africa make up the final side Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney did damage aplenty with the bat and the two reprise their roles as openers in the final XI.
Asia XI vs World XI T20I series likely to be canceled because of Coronavirus scare
- Bangladesh was all prepared to celebrate the centenary of its founding father Mujibur Rahman but the confirmation of the first Coronavirus case in the country on Sunday has ruined its plans.
- The country’s cricket board — Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) — was all set to hold two T20 matches between Asia XI and World XI in Dhaka later this month to commemorate Bangabandhu Mujib’s birth centenary but now, they are likely to be canceled owing to the virus scare.
South Africa might avoid handshakes during the India series, reveals head coach Mark Boucher
- The entire world is grappling with the rising threat of the Coronavirus– a deadly disease that started like flu in the City of Wuhan, China last year.
- The virus has already claimed thousands of lives and the number is steadily going up with it proliferating in as many as 80 countries, including India.
BCB to follow ‘one ticket per person’ rule for 1st T20I against Zimbabwe due to Coronavirus threat
- The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reacted to the growing Coronavirus concerns by limiting the crowds for the upcoming first T20I match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to be played in the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.
- It is one of the steps the board is taking with the growing threat of the deadly Coronavirus or COVID-19.
Sunil Gavaskar asks BCCI to consider holding women’s IPL from next year onwards
- Given the brilliant performance from the Indian women’s team in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, where the eves reached their maiden final on the back of a great run; voices have begun asking for a women’s IPL tournament on the lines of the Women’s Big Bash League and Kia Super League.
- A voice that has raised the same issue has been that of former India captain and one of the legendary openers of the game, Sunil Gavaskar.
BCB President confirms schedule and Asia XI squad to face World XI in T20I series
- After a long wait, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has finally confirmed the list of players who will be a part of the Asia XI squad in the upcoming Asia XI vs World XI T20I series.
- The series will feature two games as Bangladesh will celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
I don’t want to be stuck in one team for eight months of the year: Jonty Rhodes on why he’s not coaching any international team
- For Jonty Rhodes, India is the second home.
- The former legendary fielder from South Africa recently made the headlines after taking a holy dip in the Ganga that made senior Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh say that he has seen more of India than the Turbanator himself.
‘MS Dhoni will be back only if he has a good IPL’ – New selection committee has same stance on the former Indian skipper
- It seems the future of ace wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not undergone much of a change after the national selection panel has seen a major change.
- Under the new leadership of former India spinner Sunil Joshi, the panel still believes that the 38-year-old Dhoni will “have to perform” in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) if he harbours a hope to feature in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.
Senior Bangladesh cricketers Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza lose central contracts
- In what was a surprising move by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), two senior Bangladesh cricketers have been excluded from the new central contracts list.
- The cricket body has come down heavily on the veteran player Mashrafe Mortaza and experienced all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan as the key players lost central contracts.
‘I am not praying for a girlfriend or job’- RCB fan prays in temple to see his team win the IPL 2020
- Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season is only 20 days away from its inaugural game to be played at Wankhede Stadium between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians getting underway.
- The franchises are busy giving final touch up to their teams and support staffs. Meanwhile, the fans have started praying to God in order to help their side in winning the cash-rich league.
‘There’s plenty of hand sanitizer in Australian kits’ – Australian players to not abandon handshakes amid Coronavirus threat
- The rising threat of the deadly coronavirus has caused an alarming situation. The virus which broke out as the flu in the city of Wuhan last year had claimed more than 3500 lives besides infecting close to 1,10,000 pe0ple globally.
- In the wake of the alarming situation, major sporting events are being cancelled or postponed for a viable time frame.
It is time for Harmanpreet Kaur to review her captaincy: Shantha Rangaswamy
- Every big defeat comes with a cost and after her team faltered at the final hurdle in the T20 World Cup against Australia in Melbourne on Sunday, captain Harmanpreet Kaur has come under the scanner.
- Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy has even said that it is time Kaur takes a call on the future of her captaincy for she is more important as a batswoman than the leader.
‘He is performing incredibly well’ – Ramiz Raja backs Shadab Khan to open the innings for Pakistan in T20Is
- With Shadab Khan looking in red-hot form with the bat in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja believes that the allrounder could open the batting in T20 Internationals.
- Not known for his batting, the Pakistan star has taken the PSL by storm this year with his consistent batting displays
Here’s the cruel reason why Rachael Haynes missed out on post-match celebrations
- Australia, on Sunday, asserted their dominance in world cricket by winning the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for a record-extending time.
- In a lopsided contest, the hosts thrashed India by 85 runs to defend their title in front of a record crowd at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The win was Australia’s fifth Women’s T20 World Cup title.
‘I am tired of seeing him celebrate like that’ – Colin Munro after his on-field spat with Imran Tahir
- Things nearly got out of control on Sunday when Multan Sultans were playing against Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).
- It all happened because of Multan Sultans’ veteran spinner Imran Tahir’s celebration. The South African is renowned for his celebration after taking a wicket that sees him run wildly with his arms wide open.
