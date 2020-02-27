Virat Kohli and Babar Azam excluded in Fakhar Zaman’s all-time T20 XI

Zaman picked only one Pakistan player in his team.

The trend of picking the All-time XI’s is continuing. Thus far, several cricketers from both the past as well as the current generations have picked several best elevens and some have been quite controversial as well. This time, it was the turn of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman to do the same. The 29-year-old picked his all-time T20 XI and as usual, it included a few surprises.

Fakhar decided to exclude the likes of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli from his team. While Babar is the ICC No. 1 T20I batsman at the moment, Virat is right up there. Instead, Fakhar Zaman decided to go ahead with a team filled with some of the biggest and hardest hitters of the cricket ball. He even chose some impactful all-rounders along with some specialist T20 bowlers.

Two Indian players find a place in this team

Fakhar Zaman had no doubts about picking AB de Villiers in the side. Then, he went with India’s opener Rohit Sharma followed by Jason Roy. Shoaib Malik is the only Pakistan player who has found a spot in this team. Jos Buttler and Glenn Maxwell further strengthen the batting order.

“I would first choose South Africa’s batsman AB De Villiers and then India’s opener Rohit Sharma. England’s hard-hitting batsman Jason Roy would be on my team. Pakistan’s all-rounder Shoaib Malik comes in at number four. After Shoaib Malik, I would include England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler in the team. Australia’s all-rounder Glenn Maxwell slots in at number six,” Fakhar said.

Ben Stokes and Kieron Pollard are two of the all-rounders and add depth to the line-up. Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah will share the pace duties while Rashid Khan will be the spinner.

“At number seven I would include England’s all-rounder Ben Stokes followed by West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard. The fast-bowlers would be Australia’s Mitchell Starc and India’s Jasprit Bumrah. Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan would be my spinner in the team,” he concluded.

Here is Fakhar Zaman’s All-Time T20 XI

AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Shoaib Malik, Jos Buttler (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Ben Stokes, Kieron Pollard, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan.