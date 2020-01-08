WNCL 2019-20: Match 14, South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Match Details:

The 14th match of the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) 2019/20 will be played between South Australia Women and Tasmania Women at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST) (10:00 PM GMT – Prev Day)

Preview:

South Australia Women’s losing streak continued as they lost all the three matches they played in the tournament thus far. The game on Wednesday showed their problem of scoring big runs after a good start. They were 153/3 in the 37th over but bowled out for only 172. The Tasmania Women, who failed to open their account in the first round, had the first taste of success with this win. Nicola Carey’s all-round show played a key role in Tasmania’s victory as she took 2 wickets and followed it with a fifty.

Weather Condition/Report:

The Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide could be under periodic clouds on Thursday but no rain is forecasted.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The Karen Rolton Oval produced a slower track after a couple of high-scoring matches in the WNCL. The home side were rolled over for just 172 batting first while the Tasmania chased down it in only 38 overs. It gives a hint of the pitch being better than how the South Australia team made it look like with some poor batting.

Average first innings score: 207 (Unaffected Women’s List A matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2, Lost – 1

Injury and Availability News:

(Will be added when there is an update)

Probable Playing XIs:

South Australia Women:

Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Suzie Bates, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Emma de Broughe, Alex Price, Sam Betts, Megan Schutt (C), Ellie Falconer.

Bench: Darcie Brown, Eliza Doddridge.

Tasmania Women:

Hollie Armitage, Meg Phillips, Nicola Carey, Emma Flint, Corinne Hall, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn (C), Emma Manix-Geeves, Samantha Bates, Belinda Vakarewa.

Bench: Stefanie Daffara, Emily Smith, Erin Fazackerley.

Top Picks:

Bridget Patterson is averaging 100 with the bat in this tournament as she aggregated 200 runs across 3 innings with scores of 81, 78* and 41. Nicola Carey proved her impact yet again scoring 64 after recording figures of 2/25 in the 10 overs she bowled. Making her captain or vice-captain will be a no-brainer. Megan Schutt took a 3-wicket haul in her first game of the tournament. The South Australia skipper conceded only 21 runs in the 10 overs she bowled along with 2 maidens. Meg Phillips usually bats up the order for Tasmania and is a consistent performer.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Nicola Carey, Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath

Vice-Captain – Meg Phillips, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Suzie Bates

Suggested Playing XI for Head to Head/Small Leagues:

Keeper – Tegan McPharlin

Batters – Bridget Patterson, Emma Flint, Corinne Hall

All-Rounders – Suzie Bates, Tahlia McGrath (C), Nicola Carey (VC)

Bowlers – Sam Betts, Megan Schutt, Meg Phillips, Maisy Gibson

Suggested Playing XI for Grand Leagues/Mega Leagues:

Keeper – Tegan McPharlin

Batters – Bridget Patterson (VC), Hollie Armitage, Corinne Hall

All-Rounders – Tahlia McGrath, Suzie Bates, Nicola Carey (C)

Bowlers – Megan Schutt, Maisy Gibson, Meg Phillips, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Expert Advice:

Considering the costs of players and their batting positions, we could not fit Sasha Moloney in any of our fantasy teams. She usually adds value with the ball and is consistent at taking wickets every game. She can be picked ahead of Suzie Bates if anyone wants to take a gamble.

Probable Winners:

The South Australian Women are expected to register their first win of the tournament.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.