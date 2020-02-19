Yohan Blake set to play for West Indies Legends in the Road Safety World Series

In a bid to spread awareness among the people about road safety, a plethora of former cricket legends will descend in Mumbai next months to take part in what is tipped as an annual cricket tournament- The Road Safety World Series.

The tournament, which will feature features teams- Indian Legends, West Indies Legends, Australian Legends, South African Legends, Sri Lankan Legends will have a plethora of star power in the form of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Carl Hopper, Brett Lee, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Jonty Rhodes, Lance Klusener among many others.

And, now another legendary name has been added to the already star-studded line-ups in the form of Jamaica’s 2011 100-meter champion Yohan Blake, who is set to play alongside Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul in the West Indies Legends side.

Blake won silver medals in both 100m and 200m at the 2012 London Olympic games and was also the second-fastest 200m sprinter with 19.26 and has a personal best in the 100m of 9.69.

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara’s sides will kickstart the tournament

Coming back to the tournament, a total of eleven matches will be played in the tournament across three venues- MCA Stadium in Pune, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Brabourne Stadium at CCI.

“There has been a lot of excitement towards this tournament and people were eagerly waiting for the schedule and the tickets. I am extremely glad for the fans and I am sure they will come in large numbers to cheer for the legends and also support this important cause of creating awareness towards road safety in the country.

Road safety is a serious concern, one person dies every 4 minutes in India and we all should join hands to make our roads safe and save precious human lives.” Ravi Gaikwad, a senior member of the Road safety cell of Maharashtra was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Meanwhile, the tournament opener will see India Legends-led by Sachin Tendulkar lock horns with Brian Lara’s West Indies Legends at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in March 07.

West Indies Legends Squad:

Brian Lara (c), Yohan Blake, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Danza Hyatt, Darren Ganga, Pedro Collins, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs (wk), Samuel Badree and Suleiman Benn.

