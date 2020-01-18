Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2020: 1st Test – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

All the top players' credits are too high and you will have to leave out one or two big players to balance your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Match Details:

The first Test of the two-match series between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The match starts at 10:00 AM local (08:00 AM GMT) (1.30 PM IST). There is no live telecast of this match in India.

Preview for Dream11 Fantasy

A lot of water has flown under the bridge in Zimbabwe Cricket in the last 8-10 months. The Senior Men’s team will be playing its first Test match since the ICC lifted the suspension on them and Sri Lanka have visited the country for the two-match series. The opening game is set to be played from Sunday as the hosts under Sean Williams’ leadership will look to start on a positive note.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost their recent T20I series to India while they last played Tests in Pakistan and went down by 1-0 in the two-match rubber. They have taken a huge call of dropping Kusal Perera from the team with Dinesh Chandimal likely to play in the XI. They are the favourites going into the series but Zimbabwe will be hungry for success after what has transpired in the recent past.

Weather Report/Condition

Well, the forecast is not at all promising in Harare over the next five days. Rain is likely to play spoilsport more than once on the first three days and it will stay cloudy for the most parts. However, the last couple of days will see the sun shining brightly and it remains to be seen if it will be enough to eke out the result.

Pitch Report

Generally, the surface at the Harare Sports Club is slow and low. However, it will nip around in the first session with the dark clouds hovering over the stadium. Spinners will come into play late in the match but for that to happen, enough cricket has to be played on the pitch. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first but overcast conditions might tempt them to bowl as well.

Injury and Availability News:

Tendai Chatara has been ruled out due to a bicep injury.

Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe

Kevin Kasuza, Brian Mudzinganyama, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Kyle Jarvis, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Ainsley Ndlovu.

Bench – Prince Masvaure, Timycen Maruma, Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma.

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara.

Bench – Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando.

Top Picks:

Zimbabwe will have to rely on the Williams, Ervine and Taylor who will bat at three, four and five. The trio is crucial for their fortunes even as Sikandar Raza is another veteran all-rounder who will more often than make an impact on the outcome of the game. With the ball, Jarvis is experienced and can swing the ball a fair way. These players can be picked in your Dream11 Fantasy side.

Dimuth Karunaratne is a mandatory top pick from Sri Lanka side while Mathews’ experience will be useful in the middle order as well. Dhananjaya de Silva’s all-round skills are definitely useful in earning more Fantast points while Lakmal and Kumara will be worth watching in the pace department.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Brendan Taylor

Vice-Captain – Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Dhananjaya de Silva

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Brendan Taylor

Batters – Sikandar Raza, Kevin Kasuza, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Angelo Mathews

All-Rounders- Sean Williams (VC), Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers – Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Brendan Taylor (C), Dinesh Chandimal

Batters – Craig Ervine, Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando

All-Rounders- Sean Williams, Dhananjaya de Silva (VC), Dilruwan Perera

Bowlers – Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Lahiru Kumara

Expert Advice

If the conditions are overcast and if Zimbabwe are batting first, then avoid picking their top three mostly.

Wait for the playing XIs to be announced before finalising your team.

Probable Winners

Sri Lanka are expected to win the match and take a 1-0 lead in the series unless rain forces a draw.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.